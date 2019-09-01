Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,226,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,613,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.80. 2,064,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

