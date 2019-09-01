Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNE. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.91. 350,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.21 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

