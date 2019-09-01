Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,574,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,666,000 after acquiring an additional 736,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 473,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 285,130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,558,000 after buying an additional 244,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,356,000.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. 872,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,547. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

