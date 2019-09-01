Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Total in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco raised its stake in Total by 170.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

