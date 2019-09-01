Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,048 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 773.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Broadcom by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 63.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Charter Equity lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $282.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,286. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

