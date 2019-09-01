SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Position Cut by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,190 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 49.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $61.51. 2,365,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,606. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

