Sun Life Financial INC Sells 227 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $120,297.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,361 shares of company stock worth $16,825,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.31.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.02. 657,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,843. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

