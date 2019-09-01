Sun Life Financial INC Sells 132 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $1,242,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,616 shares in the company, valued at $102,639,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $2,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,585 shares in the company, valued at $24,721,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,458 shares of company stock worth $19,329,754. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $281.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,741. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

