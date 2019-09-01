Sun Life Financial INC Sells 1,296 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

