Sun Life Financial INC Sells 102 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 52.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $511.34. The company had a trading volume of 478,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.72 and a 200-day moving average of $524.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

