Sun Life Financial INC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. 5,585,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,574. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

