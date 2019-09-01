StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on StoneCo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.63.

STNE opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 91.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $14,763,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $77,364,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $8,430,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 210.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $16,831,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

