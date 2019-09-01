Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,421 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.69% of Stifel Financial worth $70,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. 184,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $85,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,670. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

