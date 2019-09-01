SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orange by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 342,404 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $1,461,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 735,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 277,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. Orange SA has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

