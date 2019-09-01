SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 145.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.32. 757,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

