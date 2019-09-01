Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.25.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.95. 622,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,697. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -224.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

