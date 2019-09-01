Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.30.

NYSE:SRC opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

