Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,565.56 ($98.86).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPX. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,370 ($109.37) price target (down from GBX 9,000 ($117.60)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,400 ($109.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, for a total transaction of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up GBX 115 ($1.50) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,025 ($104.86). 154,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,359.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,055.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 26635.0000474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

