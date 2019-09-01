Spectrum (SPT) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market cap of $24,134.00 and approximately $26,172.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00687208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,187,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.