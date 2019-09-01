Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits One Day Volume of $4,038.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $4,038.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021632 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.65 or 0.02312527 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000339 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

