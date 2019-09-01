Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Hits Market Cap of $17.55 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 82.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

