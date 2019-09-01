Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SPKE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $340.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.80%.

In other Spark Energy news, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,521,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,061,679.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 108,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,351. Company insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the first quarter worth $123,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

