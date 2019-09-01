Social Activity Token Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $109,408.00 and $120.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00057451 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00323809 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007533 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social . The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.