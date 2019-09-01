SnowGem Market Cap Reaches $545,623.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $545,623.00 and approximately $139,875.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,620.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.01775083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.02929276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00685852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00717554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00469106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009135 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 17,566,780 coins and its circulating supply is 17,489,688 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

