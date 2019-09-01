Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 342.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 291,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. 1,072,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,324. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

