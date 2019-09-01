Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Incyte were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $31,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $65,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 555.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock worth $9,627,376. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

INCY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 651,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,163. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

