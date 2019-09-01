Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,399,000 after buying an additional 1,129,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,839. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.