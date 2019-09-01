Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.88 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,982,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,954,000 after buying an additional 201,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,887,000 after buying an additional 81,040 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,192,000 after buying an additional 113,644 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.40.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

