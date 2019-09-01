Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.22. 3,273,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.