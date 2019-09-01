Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.37 Million Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 1.07% of AMC Entertainment worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMC. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.