Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 198 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.56. 440,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,749. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.10 and its 200-day moving average is $446.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.