SingularDTV (SNGLS) One Day Volume Tops $47,523.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $47,523.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00221486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.01339275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00091077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018317 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022021 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Braziliex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.