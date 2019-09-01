Signal Token Trading Up 136.8% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Signal Token has traded 136.8% higher against the US dollar. One Signal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $50.98. Signal Token has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.11 or 0.04871304 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000141 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Signal Token Profile

SIG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 coins. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Signal Token’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

