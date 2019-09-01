ShowHand Market Cap Reaches $48,963.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 115% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $48,963.00 and $23,623.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00220455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01331618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00090264 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021821 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

