Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price target on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 482.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 327,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 270,976 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 291,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $452.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

