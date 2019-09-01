SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $484,236.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $484,236.00 and $132.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,762.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01761658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.52 or 0.02895446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00678592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00736957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00064196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00466293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008987 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

