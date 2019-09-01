SG3 Management LLC Takes $834,000 Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,462,000 after purchasing an additional 182,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,191,000 after purchasing an additional 516,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 85.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 14.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

