SG3 Management LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 85.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 167,292 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 29.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,336. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $38.00 price target on SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.