SG3 Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.63%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

