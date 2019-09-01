Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,562 shares during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group comprises about 1.3% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Sequential Brands Group worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sequential Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 92.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQBG. ValuEngine lowered Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

