Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Select Medical stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,886. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $54,624.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,035 shares in the company, valued at $502,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $365,922,000 after acquiring an additional 164,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,162,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $26,499,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,196,000 after buying an additional 1,616,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

