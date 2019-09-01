Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Receives C$10.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.17.

A number of research firms have commented on SES. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

SES stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.57. 192,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$9.44. The company has a market cap of $882.58 million and a P/E ratio of 44.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.74%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 23,500 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,765,725.78. Also, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total transaction of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,891,382.56.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

