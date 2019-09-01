Scry.info (DDD) Tops One Day Volume of $191,803.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Scry.info token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $191,803.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00223022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01331477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

