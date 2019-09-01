Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 219,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 2,717,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

