Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 9,713,571 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 661,756 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 737,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter.

SLV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,136,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

