Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,967. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

