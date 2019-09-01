Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.71 ($63.61).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €42.71 ($49.66) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

