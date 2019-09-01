San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 99 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,651,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after buying an additional 598,976 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after buying an additional 502,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20,429.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $816,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $1,140,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,515 shares of company stock valued at $35,385,913 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.84. 758,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.23. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

