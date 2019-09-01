San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,051 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,803,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,777 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11,029.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.23. 5,585,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

