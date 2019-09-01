San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,192.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 453,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 4,296 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96.

